The All Saints holidays begin on Friday, October 16, in a very specific context, linked to the Covid-19 pandemic and the drastic measures implemented. Therefore, many French people hesitate to leave. A father, for his part, made his decision. It leaves from Montparnasse station to go to the dune of Pilat, in Gironde: “There will be no more viruses or fewer viruses in Pilat or Paris.“



Other Parisians have left the capital. “We took less vacation, we will stay a week and we will not go out too much. We will be careful anyway“, testifies a young man.”We go among ourselves, as a family but we would not go see an elderly grandmother or aunt“, adds a woman on the go. In Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône), a mother has decided to cancel her stay in Nîmes (Gard).

