While restrictive measures (curfew in Île-de-France and in eight metropolises, ban on private parties) continue to be emulated in France, the French start, Friday, October 16, very special All Saints holidays. However, bookings have fallen by half compared to 2019 and vacationers are uncertain. “We will organize ourselves to leave outside the curfew but we don’t really know how to do it“, testifies a woman.

A young woman reveals, for her part, that she tends to go on vacation to border countries, on All Saints’ Day. “I canceled all my plans with my friends“, she adds. Other travelers still remain determined.”We did not at all try to postpone our stay since anyway, we work all day with the mask. So, working or going on vacation is the same thing. And then, we must not stop living“, considers a vacationer on the go.