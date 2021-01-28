Coronavirus The focus of infections has shifted away from Eastern Helsinki – the map shows which district now has the most new cases

According to the expert, the infection statistics for the last two weeks show that people have not been able to follow the restrictions and guidelines.

Coronavirus infections the relative number has increased, especially in western Helsinki. In the most recent two-week period under review, the focus shifted from east to west, according to statistics from the City of Helsinki.

The incidence of Länsi-Pasila and Malminkartano, ie infection counts per 100,000 people, is the highest in the entire city.

Measured in absolute terms, the highest number of new coronavirus infections has been detected in Kontula (45 infections in two weeks) and Etelä-Vuosaari (40), but Malminkartano (35) and Länsi-Pasila (25) are third.

In other areas of western Helsinki, more infections were detected than in the previous follow-up period. For example, in northern The Hague there was an increase of ten infections, in Lassila eight and in the Southern Hague five. A total of 42 new infections were detected in these three zip code areas in the last two weeks.

Helsinki head of health stations Timo Lukkarinen does not fully endorse the claim that the focus has shifted to Western Helsinki, but acknowledges that the situation is more even. Infection rates in proportion to population have increased in Länsi-Pasila and Malminkartano, and part of this is explained by individual infection chains that occurred during the same period.

“If, for example, there had been a review period a couple of days earlier, the situation could have been a little different,” says Lukkarinen.

“It is true that, gratifyingly, there have not been as many infections in Eastern Helsinki in proportion to the population as in the spring, for example. The focus was clearly there then, now the situation is more even. ”

Large readings in Eastern Helsinki have been explained in particular large populations and people with an immigrant background working in local occupations;.

A total of 902 infections were detected during the last reference period. There were 834 infections during the previous two-week period.

Helsinki statistics based on the city’s postal code areas show the extent to which infections have been detected in any part of the city.

At least 21 different zip code areas have less than five infections. In addition, information in the four zip code areas is missing or encrypted.

The limit of twenty infections was broken in 23 postal code areas. Even in previous statistics, the limit was exceeded in 19 regions.

On the other hand, the figures in relation to the population must take into account that even individual infections may appear as large differences due to differences in the population of the regions.

Lukkarisen according to many, the high reading in the most recent reference period is due to intra-family infections, travel, and work. He points out that even one large family can swing the situation and relative infection rate of a single zip code area considerably.

“Again, with two [korkeimman suhteellisen tartuntaluvun] there have been a couple of large families out of three in the zip code area who have all fallen ill in the same two weeks. If, for example, instead of two large families, two people living alone became infected, the situation would be completely different. ”

In the previous infection period, the relative infection reading in Keski-Töölö was high Due to an infection group found in the Ruusulankatu housing service unit. According to Lukkarinen, there are no corresponding postcode-specific infection groups in the new statistics.

Infections have been traced to New Year’s Eve vacations and family and community meetings. The virus has been imported from provinces and even abroad. In many cases, the infection can be obtained from outside your own mail area.

“People come together in different areas and return to their own neighborhoods. Less often, people are so loyal to postal codes that all the guys and the workplace are in the same postal code area, ”says Lukkarinen.

He tells, that corona fatigue is reflected in recent statistics. Cases related to the British virus variant also show that the restrictions or recommendations have not been followed.

“This is a tough time, it’s dark outside and appointments are harder to fit inside. However, it would be important that as long as we get vaccinations to bite more widely, there will still be prevention. ”

Transitional virus cases are currently being closely monitored in Helsinki. Lukkarinen says that large chains of infection have mainly been brought under control quickly. Viral variants that have spread from Britain can respond more quickly than other variants. However, Lukkarinen admits that the infection situation in the city can change quickly.

“The current situation looks reasonable, but we are vigilant.”