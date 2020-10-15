Upgrade
Coronavirus The floorball federation lined up tournament-shaped series to be played without an audience in seven different areas

October 15, 2020
The decision applies to both junior and adult series and will take effect immediately.

Floorball Association the corona group reacted quickly to the finnish government’s recommendations on thursday and outlined playing tournament-like series without an audience.

In men, floorball series are played in tournament form from the third divar, ie the fourth highest league level. The women have been playing in tournament form since the number one divar.

The alignment is valid in areas where the coronavirus epidemic is in an accelerating or spreading phase. The decision applies to both junior and adult series and will take effect immediately, the federation said Thursday night on its website.

The corona epidemic is in an accelerating or spreading phase in seven different hospital districts, including the Helsinki and Uusimaa hospital districts.

In other respects, the Floorball Association says that it expects more detailed instructions from the authorities to continue the series in the current situation.

According to the Floorball Association, the ball sports will hold a joint corona meeting on Friday morning.

.

