In the early hours of this Thursday, a new Aerolineas Argentinas flight left for Russia, which on Friday will bring a batch of 700 thousand doses of Sputnik V vaccines of component 1 against the coronavirus, as confirmed Clarion with official sources.

Under flight number AR1064, it took off at 2 a.m. and it will take around 17 hours to land at Sheremetievo International Airport.

For the return scheduled for Friday at 4:30 p.m., the Moscow-Buenos Aires section will fly in 18 hours without stops.

It will be the thirteenth transfer made by the flag carrier between Moscow and Buenos Aires, since the first one that took place at the end of December last year, with 300 thousand doses of component 1.

Tomorrow at 02am the thirteenth flight of @Aerolineas_AR bound for Moscow to bring more doses of the Sputnik V vaccine to the country. A new operation to continue the most important vaccination campaign in history. pic.twitter.com/NC1WofSKEb – Pablo Ceriani (@ceriani_pablo) April 28, 2021

It will be the first shipment to arrive since it was confirmed that the Sputnik V vaccine will begin to be produced on a large scale in Argentina in June.

The last batch had landed in Ezeiza on Monday night 19, with a load of 800 thousand doses of component 1.

So far, there have been 11 operations completed by Airlines with Russia and brought into the country 5,267,745 doses of the vaccine manufactured by the Gamaleya Institute.

This new flight adds to the arrival of two million Sinopharm vaccines from China. On Wednesday night a Lufthansa plane will arrive with almost 245 thousand vaccines to complete the first million.

These vaccines are in addition to those already arrived on two Aerolineas Argentinas flights that landed on Sunday and Monday with 755,200 doses.

Meanwhile, on Thursday another Airline service will do the same, bringing a million Sinopharm from Beijing.

So far, 5,267,745 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine have arrived in the country. Photo: Reuters

Both shipments will be applied to people who have already received the first dose, according to the recommendation agreed at the meetings of the National Immunization Commission and the Federal Health Council that were held last week.

Thus Argentina will complete a total of 10,927,945 doses received (among all brands), not counting the new service to Russia, of which there are still no details of how many vaccines it will bring.

According to official data, until this Wednesday 7,667,385 vaccines were applied in the country. A total of 892,390 received the two doses that complete the immunization schedule.