Coronavirus “The first day is the worst, and then you get used to the mask” – Turku’s model of children’s masks is expanding to the Helsinki metropolitan area, THL is not worth the change

Turku residents primary school children have been wearing face masks for the school day for several weeks. The second-graders of Ilpoinen School send encouraging advice to children in the Helsinki metropolitan area and Uusimaa.

“The first day is the worst, and then you get used to the mask. The mask can be changed many times during the day, and during the change you always get oxygen again, ”the second-grader Otso Ikiviita says.

His classmate Kasper Räzm framed as accustomed to the mask during the first day.

“I had worn the mask before on business trips. Now I enjoy the most in a day school meals, because then I’m the longest time without a mask, “says Räzm.

Second grader Open while recalling that using the mask, the exception time is shorter.

“Wearing a mask may feel miserable, but we tease each other and get used to the masks. Wearing a mask helps so that soon we no longer have to wear them, ”he says.

Helsinki and the regional corona coordination group of the Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) on Tuesday called on municipalities to consider introducing face masks in pre-schools and primary schools, ie for children aged 6–11. The coordination group includes representatives from, among others, Husi, the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) and municipalities.

Husin chief physician Markku Mäkijärven According to him, the mask recommendation was reached through the good experiences gained in Turku. According to Mäkijärvi, the municipalities of the Helsinki Metropolitan Area will discuss the issue at a meeting of their own corona coordination group, probably on Thursday.

The mask recommendation prevents extensive exposure and quarantine and thus secures children’s schooling in a long-lasting coronary situation, says the chief physician responsible for infectious diseases in the city of Turku. Jutta Peltoniemi.

“The repeated quarantines of the children were heavy. Even before the use of masks, only a small proportion of children became infected in exposure situations. The number has still remained small, ”says Peltoniemi.

In Turku, a mask recommendation was given to 4th-5th graders at the beginning of the year. In March, the City of Turku extended the recommendation to use a face mask to cover all grades of all the city’s schools, as well as morning and afternoon activities.

World WHO recommends use of masks from the age of 12 years. According to the WHO, the mask recommendation for children aged 6–11 years should take into account, among other things, the incidence of infections and the child’s ability to use the mask correctly.

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), for its part, does not comment on the recommendation on the use of masks in children, but refers to the WHO recommendation. ECDC emphasizes that the benefits of mask use depend on its proper use and in addition to other control measures.

“In practice, for this reason alone, the younger the children, the more uncertain the added benefit of the mask,” says the pediatric infectious disease doctor. Otto Helve THL by email.

THL’s national mask recommendation applies to those over 12 years of age. THL is not in favor of changing the recommendation to younger age groups, Helve says.

“Assessing the impact of using a mask on young children is extremely difficult, and straightforward results are difficult to draw.”

THL: n monitoring shows that the number of follow-up infections among young schoolchildren in the school environment has so far been low. Most of THL’s school monitoring data come from the Hus area, where the incidence is also clearly higher in the age groups of children and young people than elsewhere in Finland.

Since the turn of the year, the proportion of those infected from exposure in early childhood education and schools has increased slightly. According to Helve, this is partly explained by increased testing when asymptomatic infections are also detected.

“However, the proportion of those infected with further school-related infections has not increased at all in line with the incidence in the population, which multiplied between January and February.”

Infections in children are still typically from home, Helve says.

Turku city ​​education director Timo Jalosen According to Turku, the recommendation has been expanded knowing that children smaller than masks do not have “so much benefit”. For example, the mask may not fit snugly on a child’s small face. However, primary school children have used the masks kindly and obediently, Jalonen praises.

“However, it is not really possible to increase safety distances in schools, so attempts have been made to come up with other means in addition to hand and cough hygiene,” he says.

“Masks alone have not solved the situation, but it is a significant help. Although the third wave of the epidemic is underway in Turku, infections in the school world have remained very low and stable. ”

Infection tracking assumes that no quarantine period occurs if the infected and exposed person have worn masks in the exposure situation.

“If the patient has used the mask properly, the exposure is generally not considered to have taken place,” says Peltoniemi, Chief Physician for Infectious Diseases of the City of Turku.

“However, infection situations are always different, so they are carefully traced and the quarantine decision is made on an individual basis.”

In schools, exposures can also occur, for example, in eating situations and exercise classes that do not wear a mask.

“There are other precautions to take in these situations. For example, food is taken with masks on your face, and you just sit in every other place in the canteen. ”

According to Jalonen, in a food situation, exposure usually leads to table-wide quarantines.

Class teacher Suvi Vainionpää says that children quickly learn to be mask users. Also pictured are the classmates Aava, Otso and Kasper.­

Class teacher Suvi Vainionpää says that at Ilpoinen school, students quickly adapted to wearing a mask.

“I feel like, once again, adults might have had a greater concern about whether those little ones can now use masks. The children have been adaptable and flexible throughout the Corona period, ”Vainionpää praises.

Now in some schools the mask is also used during breaks. Pupils at Ilpoinen School say that wearing a mask is annoying, but sometimes the break is so much fun that you completely forget about the mask.

“The mask gets damp on the inside during the break, but luckily it can be changed right away in class,” says Kasper Räzm.

Students have a mask box in their desk that they can always take a new one when the previous one becomes uncomfortable. The masks are adult size.

“I first spun the earloops three times around, but my ears started to hurt. Now I spin them twice, ”says Aava.