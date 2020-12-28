Coronavirus The first carrier of a virus variant found in Britain confirmed in Kymenlaakso: the chain of infection has been clarified

According to Kymsote, who is responsible for social and health care in Kymenlaakso, the chain of infection has been clarified and the infection is not expected to spread beyond the immediate circle.

In Kymenlaakso has confirmed the applicant of a variant of the coronavirus found in Britain. He told me about it earlier Kouvolan Sanomat.

The infection was found during Christmas. Still on Sunday No spread of the coronavirus virus had been observed in Finland.

Kymsote, who is responsible for social and health care in Kymenlaakso, said in a statement published on the website on Monday. in its bulletinthat the chain of infection has been cleared and the infection is not expected to spread beyond the immediate circle.

According to Kouvola Sanomat, the applicant of the British variant came to Kymenlaakso from Western Europe. Kymsote’s release only states that the conversion has arrived from abroad.

Finland last week banned passenger flights from Britain until 4 January to prevent the spread of the virus variant.

Read more: A more contagious variant of the coronavirus has already been found in more than 20 countries around the world

At Kymsote, two corona tests are performed on those arriving from Britain. The first test is performed at the airport and a control sample after three days.

A control sample is taken even if the previous test was negative and the donor is asymptomatic. This is also the approach outlined by THL, Kymsote reminds in its press release.

By Monday, a total of 497 coronavirus infections had been diagnosed in the Kymsote area. The latest confirmed infection was found on December 28th.