Coronavirus The first Astra Zeneca vaccines arrived in Finland on Sunday

The vaccine is due to start in the week that begins.

The first Astra Zeneca’s vaccine doses arrived in Finland on Sunday, and was confirmed to HS by the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL).

Specialist at THL Mia Kontion according to which the doses in the first batch totaled 24,000. The doses of the first batch of vaccine are evenly distributed among the different hospital districts.

In Finland, the vaccination schedule has been drawn up with the aim of reducing serious cases of disease, premature deaths and loss of life years, and maintaining the carrying capacity of health care.

Astra Zeneca’s vaccine is intended to vaccinate social workers and health workers, who are at risk from the age of 70, from the oldest age groups, and who are key to the carrying capacity of healthcare.

Astra Zenecan the vaccine is scheduled to begin in the week beginning. If deliveries go as planned, THL should come to Finland websites a total of nearly 84,000 doses of Astra Zeneca, Moderna, Pfizer and Biontech vaccines during the week.

Chief Physician of THL Hanna Nohynek next week the total is expected to be 120,000, in the 8th week 105,000 and in the 9th week 170,000.

The Astra Zeneca vaccine has been facing adversity and criticism recently. The study was reported over the weekendthat the vaccine does not appear to protect against mild to moderate forms of the disease caused by a viral variant of South Africa.