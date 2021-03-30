Coronavirus The Finnish Hockey League fines Tappara for violating the corona guidelines

Tappara’s sports director Jukka Rautakorpi instructed two of the club’s U20 players to train in the ice rink, even though both had been diagnosed with a coronavirus infection.

The Finnish Ice Hockey League Ltd has fined Tappara in Tampere for violating the corona insulation on Monday last week.

The League has dealt with violations of corona isolation and non-compliance with the League’s corona safety guidelines in internal disciplinary proceedings and imposed a fine.

The SM League did not state the amount of the fine in its release. Already last week, Tappara issued a written warning to Rautakorvi for violating the corona guidelines.

“Simply put, such that if this type of activity reappears, the contract will be terminated. This is a very serious matter, ”said Tamhockey, Chairman of the Board Heikki Penttilä said at the time Aamulehti in an interview.

Tappara has said he is tightening his corona instructions.