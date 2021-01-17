Coronavirus The Finentry service had to move corona testing from borders to elsewhere: only about 300 people have used the service in the first week

For the time being, the coronavirus test can only be booked through the Finentry system in the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) area, but the area of ​​use is to be extended to all hospital districts with border traffic.

Epiphany The Finentry service, which was launched after the first week, has been used by only about 300 people in the first week, the area manager Sirpa Arvonen Hus talks about information management.

The service has been used the most at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport. The service was launched there and in the ports of Helsinki on January 7. Finentry is a website through which travelers to Finland can book an appointment for a coronavirus test and receive operating instructions for arriving in Finland.

The system was developed to transfer test pressure from borders to other test sites. Through the service, a passenger arriving in Finland can be directed to a coronavirus test elsewhere than to an airport testing point. Testing of all passengers at airports and ports is not possible due to limited human resources.

Read more about the Finentry system and its implementation: Helsinki-Vantaa and the ports of Helsinki are trying to identify tourists with the highest risk with a new online service

Arvosen According to him, the biggest challenge at the moment is to inform passengers about the system.

“The communication campaign will start next week, and we have not yet reached, for example, foreign airlines. We should get communication in the country of origin because the purpose is for the tourist to use this already there when planning a trip or during the trip, ”says Arvonen.

The aim is to make the system known in particular to the construction industry and immigrant communities living in Finland, so that the message can be conveyed to those who come to Finland to meet relatives and to construction workers.

The system is currently only able to reserve test time for the Helsinki and Uusimaa regions. However, Finentry is expected to expand as soon as possible to all hospital districts where cross-border traffic takes place.

Arvonen says that discussions are currently taking place with the hospital districts of South Karelia, Kymenlaakso, Lapland and Southwest Finland.

“Then they have taken [järjestelmän] we are able to enable those who come to the border to book time through it as well. We are fully ready for implementation, ”says Arvonen.

Kymenlaakson Head of Safety and Risk Management, Kymsote, a consortium of social and health services Jarno Rämä says that Kymsote and the South Karelian social and health district Eksote are cooperating in the implementation of the system.

“We are working with Eksote at the same time to ensure that the operating principles at the border are consistent,” says Rämä.

According to Rämä, the state of mind and the need to implement the system in the area are great. Planning for the system will continue next week and is scheduled for January-February.

Border security in the Kymsote and Exote area will be improved from next week by other means, report Exote. Kymsote conducts coronavirus tests at the border for passenger border crossers, and Eksote contacts people entering the country in cooperation with the border authorities.

Also In the area of ​​the Hospital District of Southwest Finland, border security measures will be tightened even before the introduction of Finentry. On Saturday, January 16, testing of passengers arriving on the morning ships of Viking Line and Tallink Silja will begin in the Port of Turku, report City of Turku.

Testing takes place on an anti-coronation bus, which normally goes around the districts of Perno and Haliste to perform corona tests. The bus meets passengers in the port.

“We piloted an anti-coronation bus to test ship passengers on Saturday, Sunday and Monday (January 16-18). After these experiences, we will decide how to continue testing in port, ”the expert Jane Marttila The City of Turku’s welfare industry says in a press release.

Although At Finentry, it is not yet possible to book a sampling time outside Uusimaa, but you can use it to make a survey of your own need to apply for a test. The system provides information and advice on how to contact the hospital district of the travel destination.

The system assesses the risk to the health safety of the tourist based on, for example, the country of origin and the purpose of the trip.

“It asks how long the trip is. In other words, how long would he have time to infect people in Finland. In addition, the nature of the trip is asked: will he go to be related or on a business trip. If you go to associate, deal with the native population, the risks are higher, ”says Sirpa Arvonen.

“In addition, it is asked whether the importer has a recent negative test result. It is not allowed to be stored under the law, but one may ask whether it is. ”

Government plans currently stricter travel restrictions to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus variant in Finland. Restrictions will be decided next week.

Hus began developing the system last October. At the design stage, it was intended for a situation where travel restrictions would have eased a bit but health safety would still require a risk assessment.

“In the future, when Finentry operates next summer, for example, there may be countries where the situation is good and there is no risk,” says Arvonen.

However, the Finentry was last modified on Monday due to the entry into force of a decision to direct all passengers arriving from the UK, Ireland and South Africa to the test.

“The modified virus caused a rapid upgrade to Finentry.”