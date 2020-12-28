Coronavirus The finding of a South African corona variant in Finland also amazes the professor of virology – Those infected with the variant were mainly caught at Helsinki-Vantaa

According to the expert, tests performed at the border can prevent the spread of variants in society. “If an infection is already detected at the border, it will also remain at the border. This will prevent the spread of the disease in Finland. ”

In Finland Coronavirus variants have been caught mainly in testing at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport, says Professor of Zoonotic Virology Olli Vapalahti From the University of Helsinki.

The National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) and the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) announced on Monday that three passengers returning to Finland had been diagnosed with a modified coronavirus infection.

Infections have stated in collaboration with the virology laboratories of Huslab and the University of Helsinki.

Vapalahti operates in Huslab, where corona samples from Uusimaa, South Karelia and Kymenlaakso are studied.

Positive coronavirus samples are tested in the laboratory by sequencing the genome of the virus and its possible alterations. Of the 76 samples submitted for further laboratory testing, sequencing of approximately 50 samples has been completed to date, THL, STM, and Hus reported.

Vapalahti says that 76 samples represent positive coronavirus samples from newcomers. According to him, the samples are mainly from Helsinki-Vantaa Airport.

The number of samples examined at Huslab increases as samples are sent there. In addition, samples are examined retrospectively at Huslab. THL’s leading expert Jari Jalava told HS before Christmas that the intention is to find out in more detail what kind of interest rate changes are going on in Finland.

THL: n, According to a press release from STM and Hus, tests have so far identified two new viral lines that have recently spread in the UK and one new virus line found in South Africa.

Vapalahti says that the British and South African variants have developed separately, but they still have similarities, such as a potentially more efficient spread. Both variants have a mutation in the spike protein, and this allows the viral comb to attach to the receptor on the cell surface.

“What they also have in common is that both of them have rapidly increased in their obvious countries of origin, so that they are now the most common forms of virus,” says Vapalahti.

“It’s still a branch of a completely different branch in the virus tree.”

Vapalahti says that the finding of the British variant in the samples was considered probable in advance. Vapalahti would not have guessed about the South African transformation in the sample.

“Sure, when people move, viruses move with tourists. In that sense, this may not be so surprising. ”

Vapalahti according to him, the discovery of different strains indicates a prolongation of the epidemic.

“Of course, it is unfortunate that potentially spreading variants are detected, but even in this case, the infections have been detected at the border and it is possible to control the spread. That’s why there’s not much to worry about. ”

Vapalahti emphasizes that tests performed at the border can prevent the spread of variants.

“If an infection is already detected at the border, it will also remain at the border. This will prevent the spread of the disease in Finland. ”