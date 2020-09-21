In the midst of the Covid-19 epidemic, seniors remain under close surveillance. But a large number of them feel stigmatized and left out of society. The elders are trying to cope, between fatality and resignation. “I wanna walk, I wanna go out, I still live, it’s not because I am a senior that I can not do anything more“, protests a retiree. Another adds:”We have the impression that we want to put us, not under cover, but almost“.

AT 75 years old, Danièle Miglos is at the head of the Free Time University, an association which gives lessons to the elderly. After six months of hiatus, she barely to reopen its classes because of health measures. But she is fighting to get the members out of isolation. “It is not only a place where we learn such and such a thing, it is also a place where we meet other people.Loneliness is a real danger for seniors. Many are in psychological distress after months of isolation. They now fear targeted confinement for those over 60, which would have serious consequences on their mental health.

