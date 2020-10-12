The fairgrounds are angry and want to be heard. On the outskirts of many large French cities, several “snail” operations were mounted on Monday, October 12. Professionals in the sector consider themselves forgotten in the midst of the health crisis and hope for government support. Thomas Bruche, of the federation of fairgrounds of France, asks the State to be present “for all companies in France“.

Since spring, many fairgrounds have been canceled. Those which are maintained have a tonnage of 1000 people at most and a strict sanitary protocol. The shortfall can climb up to 80%. For several months, the world of fairgrounds, who rrepresents 200,000 jobs and 35,000 families in France, calls for a universal solidarity fund, a specific status and attachment to a supervisory ministry.

