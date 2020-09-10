The Brittany Regional Health Agency indicates that the wearing of a fabric mask by adults is insufficient protection for unmasked pupils.

Masks to AFNOR standards provided byNational Education primary school teachers are not efficient enough, denounces Thursday, September 10 the SNUIPP-FSU, 1st primary union, the union asks “surgical masks in schools to protect students and staff”. Another union the Sgen-CFDT made a similar request to the Ministry of National Education.

The SNUIPP-FSU relies for this on the instructions of the health authorities, in particular a letter from the Regional Health Agency of Brittany and that Franceinfo was able to consult. This text specifies that at primary school where children are not masked, the wearing of fabric masks by adults is insufficient protection for pupils.

Thus, according to the ARS de Bretagne, the wearing of fabric masks by teachers is “insufficient protection for children “ and teachers “will therefore be considered as ‘risk contacts’ if a child in their class tests positive for Covid-19. Likewise, all the children in a class will be considered as a risk contact if a staff is tested positive. “

This lack of protection “will automatically lead to the closure of the class, and very often also of the school because the current conditions do not allow a non-mixing, and will contribute to the spread of the epidemic in the society”, writes the SNUIPP.

According to our information, at least one other regional agency applies this systematic quarantine process for primary school teachers when a child is tested positive.

This decision is based on the recommendations of Public Health France which specifies that in order not to be a contact at risk, it is necessary either to wear a surgical mask or that everyone wears a general public mask, or in primary school, children are not masked.

ARS Brittany “Advises schools to equip their staff with surgical masks”. SNUIPP-FSU “asks the minister to immediately implement this recommendation in all schools”.

Asked by franceinfo, the Ministry of National Education responds “that the masks provided to teachers are very protective”, because “these are not just any fabric masks (…) they have a filtration capacity of 98%”, one of the strongest possible, that is to say according to the ministry, “filtration equivalent to surgical masks”. National Education will therefore work with the General Directorate of Health, so that the ARS, in their procedures with schools, no longer assimilate the National Education mask to a simple, less protective fabric mask.