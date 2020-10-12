Nurses are for some at the end of the roll. According to the national order of nurses, 57% of the profession considers itself in a situation of professional exhaustion, they were 32% before the start of the coronavirus epidemic. “Not only did we have to face the epidemic, but also the lack of protective equipment, the lack of drugs, the lack of small equipment such as electric syringe shoots and especially the lack of beds”, notes Thierry Amouroux, spokesperson for the union of nursing professionals.

Several caregivers did not resist this health crisis. They made the choice to quit this job to reorient themselves. Among the reasons for leaving, contamination of a nurse with the coronavirus was not recognized as an occupational disease in a systematic way. “While we, we gave our all, we have the government shooting us in the back”, estimates Thierry Amouroux on franceinfo on Sunday 11 October.