Monday, October 5, the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo and the Paris police prefect, Didier Lallement, presented the new health system at a press conference. Jean-Baptiste Marteau, journalist for France 2 is live from the police headquarters: “It is a change of method, because it is in Matignon that the decisions were taken. The Prime Minister conducted a consultation with the local elected officials all weekend before deciding last night”, reports the journalist.

“In the entourage of the town hall of Paris it is clearly said that all the decisions formally fall under the prefect of police. The town hall does not file any health or economic competence”, recalled the journalist live from the police headquarters. “A change of form, but it is the state that retains control in the management of this health crisis and it is therefore up to the executive that will be responsible for politically assuming the new binding decisions”, reports Jean-Baptiste Marteau.