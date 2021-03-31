Coronavirus The exceptionally high number of coronary deaths on Wednesday was due to a technical problem in the Hus database

In Finland, 18 coronavirus deaths were reported on Wednesday, which Hus reported retrospectively for the last two weeks due to technical problems.

31.3. 14:39

Health and the National Institute for Welfare (THL) said on Wednesday that 18 new deaths caused by the coronavirus have been diagnosed in Finland.

An exceptionally large number is related to the problem of downloading data, says the chief physician of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) Markku Mäkijärvi.

Hus was able to report new deaths retrospectively due to technical problems and the deaths of the last two weeks have been summed up.

“Municipalities report patient status and corona deaths through the portal to the Hus data warehouse, from where they are reported on to THL. Unfortunately, there had been a problem with this data transfer, which was fixed yesterday, ”says Mäkijärvi.

A total of 844 coronavirus deaths have been reported in Finland to date.