The castle of Villeneuve in Guerande (Loire Atlantique) is hit hard by the ban on festive gatherings of more than 30 people. This follows the announcement of the restriction measures in an attempt to slow the coronavirus epidemic. In the castle, which hosts around thirty receptions and seminars every year, cancellations and postponements are on the increase.

In Romain Coquard’s restaurant in Saint-Nazaire (Loire Atlantique), all activity is stopped. “The activity normally comes down to a dozen services, there, we will do two at the end of the week, with gauges below 30 people as the regulations require.“, explains the restaurateur. Its employees have been on partial unemployment since Tuesday, September 29. “My wife and I had made the choice not to take any more compensation for a little while so as not to weigh on the company, but now, it will not be possible“, he continues. The prefectural decree is issued for a period of 15 days.