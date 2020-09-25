Many weddings were canceled due to confinement. Emilie Linglart, who was to marry her companion in April, explains to France 3 this Friday, September 25, that she does not know when she can reschedule the ceremony. If the bride and groom are in doubt, so are the artisans. In Valenciennes (Nord), Antoine Guilbert, pastry chef, has an order for 120 guests in 10 days. “Twelve pieces, which may or may not be produced“, he comments, worried. Since the beginning of the crisis, he estimates to have lost 5 to 30% of his turnover.

For Emilie Leclerq, saxophonist, weddings represent 50% of her activity. The ceremony she was scheduled to attend next week has been canceled. Her position as conservatory director allows her to consolidate part of her income, but says to herself “united” people “whose main activity is“. With gauges of 30 people for the holidays, the difficulties accumulate for professionals in the sector.

