Coronavirus “The events on the continent are frightening” – Africa has been hit by a severe third wave of pandemic, with only one per cent of the population fully vaccinated

So far, Africa has seemed to have been spared from disasters like India and Brazil. Now the situation seems worrying in many countries.

Africa is facing a severe coronavirus recovery.

An unprecedented number are hospitalized and fatalities have pushed health care in several countries to extremes. The continent is also lagging behind the pace of global vaccination.

The situation was reported, for example, by the news agency AFP and the British media BBC.

Over here to date, Africa has been the least corona-affected continent since Oceania in light of official figures.

On the continent of about 1.3 billion people, about 5.3 million infections and about 139,000 deaths have been reported.

It should be borne in mind, however, that the coronavirus pandemic has been downplayed in some African countries, and not all countries are testing for the same extent of the virus as, for example, in many European countries.

In Tanzania, for example, the former president of the country John Magufuli Tanzania had overthrown the coronavirus in May last year. He warned his citizens about face masks and considered corona vaccines a Western conspiracy. Official statistics on infections were discontinued in April last year.

Read more: Tanzania, long underscored by coronavirus, says new restrictions: test certificates and quarantine will be introduced for travel

Africa still seems to have avoided disease situations like Brazil and India so far.

Pandemic however, is worsening at an alarming rate in at least 12 different countries, and continental infections are expected to reach record levels in about three weeks.

“The latest wave threatens to be Africa’s worst to date,” said WHO Director-General for Africa Matshidiso Moeti According to AFP.

Director of the Africa CDC, the African Center for Disease Prevention and Control John Nkengasong described the third wave on Thursday as “extremely brutal” and “very destructive” to AFP.

In Liberia, for example, the president George Weah has warned the coming wave is “much more alarming than a year ago”. Hospitals in the country are overcrowded.

Healthcare carrying capacity is also being fought in South Africa, whose infections cover 35 percent of the continent’s infections. The country’s average daily infection rates have increased 15-fold since April, and the number of people in need of hospitalization has risen by about 60 percent.

Commented to AFP by the head of the South African Medical Association Angelique Coetzeen according to the previous waves, the country’s hospital system is not sustainable.

Vaccination station in Tembisa, South Africa on Wednesday 23 June.

In Namibia infection curves have also turned sharply upwards. The BBC said yesterday that Namibia’s medicinal oxygen reserves are the country’s health minister Kalumbi Shangulan according to used up.

The Shangulan Ministry reported 45 deaths on Wednesday and 55 on Thursday. With only 2.5 million inhabitants in Namibia, this raised the country’s mortality rate to the highest in Africa. Records of new infections have also been broken in the country.

Local media have reported that health care is strained, according to the BBC. Shangula confirmed.

“Getting oxygen to patients is not at a satisfactory level,” Shangula told the BBC’s Focus on Africa program.

Oxygen deficiencies have also been experienced in Uganda, according to AFP.

Namibian the Minister for Health told the BBC that anti-vaccine incitement fueled by misinformation on social media and the availability of vaccines have hampered progress on vaccinations.

In Namibia, only 5 percent of the population has received at least one dose of coronary vaccine.

Across Africa, vaccinations have progressed slowly. AFP says the WHO says about one percent of the continent’s population is fully vaccinated, the lowest level in the world.

In addition, it is estimated that 90% of African countries will not be vaccinated with the targeted tenth of their population by September.

“We are not on the winning side in Africa in the fight against the virus. The events on the continent are frightening, ”Nkengasong, director of the Africa CDC, told AFP.

The promise of Western countries to donate a billion doses of vaccine to poorer countries has been criticized as too late.

