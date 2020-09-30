For twenty years, the Château de Villeneuve, in Guérande (Loire-Atlantique), has hosted weddings, seminars and receptions. 100 guests were still welcome last weekend, in accordance with a strict sanitary framework. The hall could normally accommodate more than 200 people. But the coronavirus and the restrictions that have been decided on the gatherings of people greatly affect the activity of the castle. Cancellations and postponements have multiplied since the government limited groups to a maximum of 30 people since September 29.

At a restaurateur-caterer in Saint-Nazaire (Loire-Atlantique), the activity has also been at a standstill for several weeks and the cold room is as empty as the order board. Romain Coquard, restaurateur-caterer, details: “Over a week, we usually do a dozen services. There, we will do two at the end of the week.”