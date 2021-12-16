Coronavirus The European Medicines Agency has granted an emergency license for Pfizer

The actual acceptance in the EU still requires further research.

European the drug agency (EMA) on Thursday granted Pfizer a new coronavirus drug for emergency use due to the spread of its micron variant, according to the news agency AFP.

According to Pfizer, its Paxlovid drug reduces the risk of hospitalization and death in patients at risk by 90 percent.

Dam recommends the use of the drug when an adult coronary patient does not need supplemental oxygen, but has an increased risk of developing severe disease.

“The mother issued a recommendation to support national authorities in deciding on possible early use of the medicine, for example in emergencies, as infections and deaths are on the rise across the EU,” the agency said in a statement.

In the process The mother approved other medicines for patients who are at risk of developing severe coronavirus disease. Merck’s coronavirus drug was approved as early as November, but research into the drug’s effectiveness has since been poor.

EU Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides according to the drugs are key in a situation where “the combined effect of delta and omicron unfortunately increases the number of patients with serious illness and hospitalization”.

Pfizer and other companies are expected to provide significant additional assistance to the coronavirus pandemic as they do not need to be injected into a vein. They are therefore easier to use than vaccines.

Pfizer the medicine consists of the new molecule PF-07321332 and the antiviral medicine ritonavir.

According to the mother, the drug should be taken as soon as possible after the diagnosis of covid-19, and no later than five days after the onset of symptoms. Medication lasts for five days.

It may cause changes in taste, diarrhea and vomiting and is not recommended in pregnant women.