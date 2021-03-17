Coronavirus The European Commission is proposing a corona passport to facilitate mobility as early as the summer

Finland is also planning a certificate for Omakanta that would be compatible with the EU corona certificate.

the European Commission presented its proposal for a common Union corona passport in Brussels on Wednesday.

The passport is commonly referred to as the digital green passport or green certificate and is intended to facilitate the travel of persons who have received a coronary vaccine, have recent evidence of a negative covid-19 test, or have contracted a coronavirus disease and still have antibodies.

According to the Commission, the certificate would be available to all EU citizens and would contain only the necessary information.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen spoke about the proposal at a Commission briefing on Wednesday. He hopes that the passport will provide the Union with a gradual, sustainable and secure way of opening up mobility within the Union.

“With this digital certificate, our purpose is to help member states restore freedom of movement in a safe, responsible and reliable manner,” said von der Leyen.

In addition, the passport ensures that the information is acceptable to all member states.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has so far approved four vaccines: Moderna, Pfizer, AstraZeneca and most recently Johnson & Johnson. However, Member States could also accept the certificate from other producers.

Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders told a news conference that the system is scheduled to become operational in June.

The system is temporary and should remain in force until the World Health Organization declares the pandemic over. After that, the internal market would return to free movement.

The European Parliament and the Member States have yet to approve the proposal. Member States are due to discuss the proposal at the next European Council on 25 March.

In Finland A corona vaccination and test certificate is planned for Omakanta. The system is scheduled to go live in May.

The Finnish solution has been developed in co-operation with the European Union and other member states, and the aim is to make the certificates available both on mobile devices and printed from a computer.

“This green passport is a frame of reference within which different member states develop their own passports,” says the chief physician. Paula Tiittala from the Department of Safety and Health of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health.

The Green Passport therefore defines the technical characteristics and content that Member States’ own systems and certificates must have. This will ensure that the certificates can actually be accepted in all Member States.

“The green passport includes a reliability assessment. When a person travels, it is assumed that other EU countries will accept the certificate presented in this way, ”says Tiittala.

According to Tiittala, the main idea behind the green passport is to enable and facilitate safe tourism and mobility. If mobility is gradually opened up within the Union, tourists may present the certificate required of tourists from a particular EU Member State in the form of a commonly recognized certificate.

According to Tiittala, the proposal does not yet take a position on the intended use.

“It is up to the Member States to decide how the certificates will be used for immigrants.”

Thus, the existence of a green passport does not automatically mean, for example, that quarantines or test certificates will be completely abandoned, at least in June. It is affected by the accumulating research data on vaccines.

“With regard to vaccine certificates, Finland does not yet recommend that vaccinated persons be exempted from entry testing or voluntary quarantine. There is not yet enough research data on how well vaccines prevent infection or infectivity, ”Tiittala says.

Some states have already made decisions to abolish quarantine and forced testing for coronary vaccination. Iceland will open its borders to all vaccinees this week.

High vaccine coverage is important for free movement, von der Leye points out at the press conference. In addition to the presentation of the Green Passport, he spoke at a press conference on the pace of vaccination in the European Union.

According to Von der Leyen, the delivery problems in the first quarter, which ends in two weeks, are gradually recovering.

“The good news is that we have made progress,” he said.

“Deliveries will increase in the second quarter.”

Vaccine suppliers Moderna and Pfizer have so far, according to von der Leyen, delivered the number of doses of vaccine ordered from them. However, AstraZeneca has fallen short of the agreed amount.

The target is still that 70% of the EU adult population will have been vaccinated by the summer.