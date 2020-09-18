Coronavirus The EU signed a vaccine agreement with Sanofi-GSK – Finland included, but the decision to order can only be made later

The coronavirus vaccine is expected to be available in the second half of 2021.

EU Commission has agreed with the pharmaceutical companies Sanofi and GSK that all Member States can purchase a total of 300 million doses of covid-19 vaccine if they wish.

In addition, Member States may donate the portions reserved for them to low- and middle-income countries.

Social- and Chief Physician of the Ministry of Health Sari Ekholm says that Finland does not need to indicate at this stage whether it wants to use this vaccine.

“The Commission will conclude the agreement and the Member States will decide at a later stage whether or not to order on those terms,” he clarifies the contractual practice.

Commission has previously entered into a second vaccination agreement with AstraZeneca.

In addition, it has held exploratory talks with other vaccine manufacturers (Johnson & Johnson, CureVac, Moderna and BioNTech) and agreements are also to be signed with them, the Commission says on its website.

“We will soon sign more similar agreements and put together a diverse range of possible vaccines based on different types of technologies,” the EU presidency Ursula von der Leyen said according to the press release.

Sanofi will provide coronavirus S protein antigen and GSK technology to reduce the amount of vaccine protein required per dose, the commission said.

The companies began Phase 1/2 studies in September. Phase three studies will be launched by the end of 2020.

Sanofi and GSK will aim to make the vaccine available in the second half of 2021 if the results of the studies yield promising results and if regulation allows, the Commission said.

News agency Bloomberg said on Friday that the number of new cases of coronavirus in France had risen to its highest level since May.

The number of new cases is also rising in Germany.