Coronavirus The EU is starting to restrict exports of coronary vaccines out of the Union: Britain is on the restriction list

Any restrictions on vaccine exports in the European Union will take effect on Saturday. Companies must apply for a permit to export coronary vaccines.

Brussels

European the union will start possible export restrictions on coronary vaccines on saturday. In future, coroner vaccine producers must obtain a permit from the Member State and the Commission to export vaccines.

Vaccine manufacturers must inform their customs authorities of their export intentions. The export will only be successful if a permit is obtained. The export authorization has been promised by the Member States and the Commission within 48 hours.

The Commission has refused to call the requirement for an export license a ban on exports, but has emphasized that it will increase transparency.

“The mechanism is built to emphasize trust, transparency and accountability. The pre-purchase agreements we have made must be respected, ”said the Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said at a news conference on Friday.

According to Kyriakides, the restriction is based on pre-purchase agreements concluded by the EU and investments in production.

“The Commission has invested heavily in vaccine manufacturers to ensure that vaccines are delivered quickly to EU citizens. We had to be able to ensure that these conditions were respected. ”

Commission according to which the export notification obligation applies to all vaccine factories. However, it can be seen in the context of recent EU disputes with the pharmaceutical company Astra Zeneca. Astra Zeneca surprised the EU by announcing a serious production deficit.

The dispute between the EU and Astra Zeneca also concerns where the vaccines were to be produced. The company reported delays at the Belgian plant while British plants performed better.

Details of the vaccine agreement between the Commission and Astra Zeneca were announced on Friday.

Also read: An agreement published between the EU and Astra Zeneca shows that the company agrees to “do its best”

A list of 92 countries is excluded from the export restriction. The list does not apply to the EU’s neighborhood to the east and south, nor to low-income or developing countries. Restrictions do not apply to the export of vaccines for humanitarian purposes. The EU aims to distribute or sell its surplus vaccines to others.

Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland, members of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), are also off the restricted list. Britain, on the other hand, is subject to export restrictions.

Last spring, the EU introduced a similar export authorization procedure for protective equipment. The export authorization procedure for coronary vaccines is valid for three months.