Coronavirus The EU coroner vaccination certificate will be introduced in Finland today

Travel should still be carefully considered.

Of the European Union The coroner vaccination certificate will be introduced in Finland as of today, when the Finnish national certificate will be updated to be compatible with the EU certificate.

In practice, this means that you can get an EU coroner vaccination certificate from the Omakanta service. The change in the Own Stock takes place automatically. An EU certificate is especially needed when traveling, as it can be used in border crossing situations within the EU.

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health points out that not all vaccination certificates are yet visible in Omakanta, as in some areas the information is updated in Omakanta with a delay. The intention is that in the future the certificate would be updated in Omakanta no later than five days after vaccination.

The introduction of the vaccination certificate was premature.

People who do not use Self-Stock can currently get another certificate of coroner vaccination from health care if a certificate is absolutely necessary for travel, for example.

According to a release from the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), health professionals will have access to a national printing and registration service in July. In this way, the availability of the EU corona certificate can be ensured in the future also for those who do not use the Own Fund.

Own stock Other certificates are coming: A certificate of the result of the corona test and the illness is to be obtained from Omakanta from mid-July, says STM in a press release.

All certificates are free of charge for citizens. The information in the certificates is in Finnish, Swedish and English. The Ministry recalls that it is up to travelers to find out the certification requirements for each destination country, as not all EU countries may be in the same motion as EU certificates, and there may be differences in country requirements.

In addition, operators, such as shipping and airlines, may have their own conditions for passengers.

STM recalls that tourism in general should be seriously considered, as the corona situation is still poor in many countries.

Guidelines and requirements for tourists in different countries may change even at short notice.