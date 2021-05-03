Coronavirus The EU Commission is proposing to ease travel restrictions for those vaccinated at the EU’s external borders

The proposal also includes an emergency braking mechanism to quickly limit travel to prevent the spread of viral variants. Decisions on travel restrictions are a matter for the member states.

European the commission is proposing for eu countries to relax travel restrictions at the union’s external borders. The Commission proposes that travel to the EU from outside the EU could take place without a necessary reason if the traveler comes from a country where the coronavirus situation is well controlled or if the traveler has been vaccinated with an EU-approved vaccine.

According to the Commission, the list of approved vaccines could be extended, if necessary, to the WHO list.

Relaxing the restrictions would in practice expand the possibilities to travel to EU countries from outside the Union. To date, the EU has allowed travel without good reason to countries with a good coronary virus situation, but very few countries that meet the definition.

Allowing non-essential travel would not directly mean waiving quarantine or testing requirements at borders.

At the same time, the Commission is proposing a new emergency braking mechanism that could quickly and temporarily restrict travel to the EU to prevent the spread of viral variants.

The actual decisions on travel restrictions are the responsibility of the member states. The Commission hopes that decisions can be taken by the end of this month.

At the same time, the EU institutions are negotiating the introduction of a common corona certificate within the EU.

The common corona certificate is intended to facilitate the opening of travel between EU countries. The Commission plans to introduce the certificate in the first half of the summer.

According to the Commission’s proposal, a common corona certificate could prove that they have tested negative to a corona test, that they have been vaccinated or that they have already contracted a disease caused by a coronavirus.

The EU Parliament has emphasized equality. It has called on Member States to ensure that corona tests are affordable and accessible, so that the certificate does not discriminate between those who are vaccinated and those who are not, and that obtaining a certificate is not a source of wealth.