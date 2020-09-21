Coronavirus The Estonian Foreign Minister already anticipates the following travel restrictions in Finland: “Even a Finn cannot enter Finland from Estonia without quarantine”

The Estonian Foreign Minister spoke about the restrictions that Finland has not yet done, at least not yet. The Minister also did not take into account all existing mitigations.

Estonia foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu estimates on Monday To the Estonian Broadcasting Corporation (ERR) that from 28 September only commuters will be able to travel from Estonia to Finland without an obligation for voluntary quarantine.

What makes it special is that Finland has not yet notified such a decision.

Reinsalu says this is because the number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Estonia is 30.85 per 100,000 inhabitants in two weeks.

It clearly exceeds the even looser travel restrictions set by Finland, which is now 25 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in two weeks.

“Those working in Finland are still allowed to travel without quarantine and restrictions, but others are required to have two weeks of voluntary quarantine which may also be supervised,” said the Estonian Foreign Minister.

According to Reinsalu, this will also apply to Finnish citizens returning from a holiday trip in Estonia. “This will have a negative impact on our tourism,” the Estonian Foreign Minister said.

On Monday, Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu anticipates that Finland will tighten travel restrictions. Picture from 2017.­

Estonia the Foreign Minister did not mention in the ERR article all the mitigations included in the Finnish government’s decision in principle.

In addition to employment, the decision-in-principle also allows for “other day-to-day interaction between border communities” at the northern land border and in Estonian and Swedish ferry and air traffic without a test certificate and quarantine when the regional disease situation is “roughly equivalent”.

This allows, under certain conditions, charter and group travel, even when the incidence exceeds the threshold of 25, if the journey does not exceed 72 hours.

From the beginning of October from now on, pre-testing is planned for countries exceeding the limit values, which must be carried out no earlier than 72 hours before the trip. As an alternative to two weeks of quarantine, a second negative test result at least 72 hours after entry would be sufficient. For trips of less than three days to Finland, no second test or quarantine would be required.

Finnish citizens and those permanently residing in Finland would not be required to have a test certificate when returning to Finland. Upon arrival in countries with a higher incidence, they would be directed to tests and quarantine in Finland.

The guidelines announced on 11 September and which entered into force on 19 September can be found in their entirety behind this link.

Finns official sources point out that no new decision has been made. The Department of the Interior is preparing a proposal for possible changes to travel restrictions, and the government will discuss the proposal with these prospects on Thursday.

The proposal and decision weigh in practice how strictly the government will tie the limit to 25 infections per 100,000 inhabitants in two weeks, and also whether the other policies that will come into force in October will remain the same.

If limit value 25 is declared absolute, in addition to Estonia, for example, those from Sweden are also required to quarantine voluntarily, as Sweden currently exceeds the limit value

It is also possible that the government will confirm the facilitations recorded in the operating model, for example for short group trips and “daily interaction of border communities” on the northern land border and in Estonian and Swedish ferry and air traffic.