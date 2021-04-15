Coronavirus The epidemic situation in Hus is improving in all age groups, says the director of diagnostics – “Suddenly it will start to rise if caution is weakened”

The situation is improving steadily in all age groups. The highest number of infections is among middle-aged people.

Helsinki and the corona epidemic situation in the Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) seems to be improving in all age groups, says Hus’s director of diagnostics Lasse Lehtonen.

“The situation is improving in every age group. It looks pretty good. ”

According to Lehtonen, it is difficult to assess exactly which restrictions have contributed to the decrease in volumes.

“Infection volumes among 20-30 year olds have clearly decreased, but there is the same trend in all age groups. But suddenly it will go up if caution wears off. ”

Positive the share of test results has decreased, but according to Lehtonen, the number of people entering the test has also decreased significantly.

“The proportion of total positives has dropped to three per cent, but on the other hand, the number of samples has also clearly decreased. We had 10,000 samples a day before Easter, now we are around 7,000 samples in the Hus area. ”

In week 10, the second week of March, when the restaurant shutdown began and the second grade and the upper grades of primary school moved to distance learning, 56,855 tests were conducted in the Hus area.

Middle-aged and most young adults aged 19-30 and primary school children were the most likely to take the tests.

Over the same period, the proportions of positive tests decreased in all groups. There was a large decrease especially in the group of high school students, ie 16–18-year-olds, where the share decreased from 8.2 per cent to 5.6 per cent. However, the number of positive test results in the age group is the largest among the different age groups.

Decreased test attendance can still be a good sign and is due to reduced numbers of exposures and symptomatic people.

Lehtonen hopes, however, that not all restrictions will be lifted at the same time in order to maintain the situation.

“It’s a little worth noting that not all restrictive measures are lifted in one month.”

When school summer holidays begin, this potential source of infection will disappear and the removal of other restrictions could be safer, Lehtonen suggests.

He is optimistic about the summer: virus variants help to make the situation worse, but on the other hand, vaccines improve it.

“I am basically an optimist that this number of limitations is achieved pretty much the same way as the summer of last year. Infection curves and containment measures look pretty much the same. ”