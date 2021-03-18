Coronavirus The epidemic seems to have slowed down due to restrictions – The vaccination schedule now looks bright, but summer will not bring relief to the disease unless infections are reduced

In THL’s corona situation report, THL’s Mika Salminen appealed to the public that exceptional circumstances be endured until May.

Coronavirus infections numbers have been at their highest during the epidemic in recent weeks, but current restrictions appear to be slowing the epidemic. This is the assessment of the Strategy Director of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) Liisa-Maria Voipio-Pulkki In Thursday’s coronation situation report from STM and the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL).

The signals of a slowdown in the epidemic are still weak, but according to Voipio-Pulk, they can be interpreted as meaning that restrictive measures are useful.

For example, the R-number, which indicates the infectivity of the virus, is slightly lower this week than last week. However, Voipio-Pulkki emphasized that the epidemic would not ease its grip but show a growth trend.

“We can’t afford to compromise on this tight line,” Voipio-Pulkki said.

Last week, the incidence rate of infections was 165 cases per 100,000 inhabitants for the last 14 days. Approximately 4,800 new coronavirus infections were diagnosed in Finland, which is a record number during the pandemic period.

Voipio-Pulkin according to the age distribution of infections has dragged on to younger individuals, and about a quarter of infections are now diagnosed in those under 20 years of age. Infection rates among those over 70 have decreased.

The share of foreign infections has also remained low. Currently, about 1.7 percent of infections come from abroad.

The source of domestic infections was identified last week in about 60 percent of cases. The majority of hospital districts have reported that they are able to identify at least three of the four sources of infection.

Compared to last week, it is also positive that a third of new infections are detected in quarantined individuals.

STM’s Strategy Director Liisa-Maria Voipio-Pulkki.­

The effect of winter holidays is also reflected in the statistics. However, the consequences of the holidays have not been seen in Lapland, but are evident elsewhere in Finland.

“In other words, unfortunately, it must be said that infections have been spread in the places where the ski holiday has been spent,” Voipio-Pulkki said.

THL: n manager Mika Salminen stated in the progress report that fewer people are currently dying of coronavirus disease than in the past during the epidemic.

“It’s a sign that the vaccination program is starting to bite really significantly when it is known that the risk of dying from the disease is greatest for all the elderly,” Salminen said.

In Finland, more than 647,000 people, or 13.8 percent of the adult population, have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. Of the EU countries, only Malta and Hungary have a higher proportion of the adult population vaccinated.

THL has estimated that in just three months, virtually all those over the age of 16 would have been vaccinated in Finland. Chief Physician of THL Taneli Puumalainen however, the progress report refrained from assessing how certain the forecast is.

“Experience may have shown that nothing related to vaccine deliveries is certain. Our best estimate at the moment is that vaccinations are progressing very fast. In the next 4-5 weeks, people over the age of 70 will be vaccinated, and we will go a long way in vaccinating at-risk groups, ”Puumalainen said.

Puumalainen estimates that vaccination of basic healthy working-age people could be well under way in early June.

According to Puumalainen, this will require, among other things, the start of deliveries of the licensed Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine. The forecast is being updated week by week, Puumalainen stated.

Familyand the Minister for Basic Services Krista Kiuru (sd) said in a progress report that there is a great deal of uncertainty surrounding the supply of vaccines. According to him, the situation has been difficult for all European countries.

“European health ministers were meeting this week, and general resentment is also evident in other member states,” Kiuru said, adding that vaccine manufacturers are committed to keeping their promises.

Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru (sd) spoke about the government’s negotiations in the weekly corona situation report of STM and THL in Helsinki on 18 March 2021.­

According to Kiuru, the good news is that the “very pessimistic” vaccination schedule has received positive light from the significant increase in Biontech-Pfizer vaccine deliveries.

“The growth in vaccine batches is bringing us speed to a situation that has already looked pretty bad,” Kiuru said.

THL: n Salminen stated at the event that the fatigue to continue the epidemic situation is understandable. According to him, the spread of infections must be brought under control even before the summer.

“If we have a difficult epidemic situation just before the summer, we can’t know if the coming summer will help us as much as we hope,” Salminen said.

According to Salminen, Finland is required to endure in exceptional circumstances at least until May.

“Then the summer should become some traction. Then a much larger number of us have also been vaccinated. ”