Coronavirus The epidemic seems to be accelerating, and the number of patients in need of hospital treatment is growing sharply – Will the coronary situation in Finland become as serious as last spring?

The number of infections may increase in the coming weeks, but the number of deaths due to the disease will decrease due to vaccinations.

Coronavirus epidemic is now getting worse by many indicators and almost everywhere in Finland. Last week was the culmination of the whole epidemic of infections so far. A total of 3,900 were reported, more than in any other week.

The R-number, which describes the spread, is now, according to the estimate of the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), well above one, somewhere between 1.15 and 1.35. When, on average, each infection results in more than one new infection, the epidemic can only grow further if it cannot be prevented by limiting contact.