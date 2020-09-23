The bar of two million new cases of coronavirus recorded has just been crossed worldwide. This is a record, according to the World Health Organization. The vast majority of these new cases are in America, Southeast Asia and Europe. The United States alone accounts for 38% of new cases and has just passed the 200,000 death mark. At the same time, the number of deaths on the planet is decreasing: 10% less over the last seven days. “We have probably reduced by 30 perhaps even 50% the mortality in intensive care in well-equipped hospitals in highly developed countries,” explains Antoine Flahault, epidemiologist. However, there are disparities. Europe and South-East Asia are recording an increase in mortality close to 30%.

The UK is the most bereaved country in Europe. Maryse Burgot, France Television journalist, is live from London. “Boris Johnson will speak on television, he will ask his fellow citizens to telework as much as possible. Backpedaling in order, whereas a few weeks ago he asked the British en masse to return to work”, explains the journalist. According to Boris Johnson’s advisers, Maryse Burgot explains that there will be from mid-October “in this country 50,000 new cases per day and 200 deaths per day from November”.

