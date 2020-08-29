This figure marks an increase of almost 21% after the 6,111 new cases announced Thursday.

“In mainland France, the dynamics of the epidemic’s progression are exponential.” The General Directorate of Health (DGS) and Public Health France (SPF) alert in their daily update, Friday August 28, while the country recorded an additional 7,379 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in 24 hours. This figure marks an increase of almost 21% after the 6,111 new cases announced Thursday.

“Although remaining at limited levels, hospital indicators (new hospitalizations and intensive care admissions) are on the increase, especially in regions where viral circulation is the most intense”, underline the health authorities.

The new outbreak of the epidemic observed in recent weeks has led many municipalities, including those of Paris, Toulouse and Marseille, to make the wearing of a mask compulsory in public spaces.

However, for the moment, it does not translate into such a rapid increase in costs for hospitals: 4,535 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized on Friday, a figure unchanged from the previous day, including 387 patients in a resuscitation, six more than Thursday but 23 less than Tuesday.

The total number of deaths since the start of the epidemic has reached 30,596, including 20,089 in hospitals (+19 in 24 hours), specify the DGS and SFP. “We are doing everything to avoid re-containment”, Emmanuel Macron told reporters on Friday, even if the head of state does not exclude “totally” this assumption.