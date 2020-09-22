In Capesterre-Belle-Eau (Guadeloupe), it is barely 7am and the queue in front of the town’s screening center goes on forever. The test, free, is open to everyone. Some people are contact cases. “There have been two cases in my work“, declares a young man to the cameras of France 2. Others come to reassure themselves. The laboratories are under tension.”We can have between 200 and 300 people who show up but we can’t do more than 200 people a day“, explains this employee.

In Guadeloupe, 28% of people tested are positive. This is five times more than in France. In order to relieve emergency standards, a unique call number has been created. There are 120 phone calls per day, compared to 60 this summer. Guadeloupe also has to face a dengue epidemic. The prefecture hardens its tone: no sale of alcohol to take away after 8 p.m., bars and restaurants must close at 10 p.m.

