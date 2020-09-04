The United States ensures to release a vaccine before the month of November. “I do not entirely agree that they will find a vaccine by the end of the year. It’s not my field at all, but what I hear from serious people is that we won’t have a vaccine for at least six months, if not a year or so. of them”, tempered Michaël Peyromaure, head of the urology department at Cochin hospital (Paris), on the set of the 11 p.m. newspaper, Thursday, September 3.

Michaël Peyromaure experienced the health crisis at the front. Faced with the emergency, the doctors were able to reorganize themselves to be as efficient as possible. “It’s a little cynical to say that because there have been tragedies, but the hospital has regained its raison d’être during this crisis. The hospital has no longer focused on care and on patients. , which had been put aside a bit in recent years, with the accounting management and all the various and varied procedures. The epidemic has shown what the hospital should be everywhere and all the time “, he added.

