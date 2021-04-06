The European Medicines Agency (EMA) He said that he had “not yet reached” a conclusion about the relationship of AstraZeneca’s vaccine against the coronavirus with the cases of blood clotting detected in some European patients.

The Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) has meetings scheduled between this Tuesday and Friday to conclude its investigation on these cases of thromboembolism. “As soon as the evaluation of all available reports is finished, the conclusions will be communicated at a press conference“, assured sources of the Agency.

This information contradicts the statements of the head of the EMA’s vaccine strategy, Marco Cavaleri, who assured this Tuesday in an interview with an Italian newspaper that there is a “clear” link between the vaccine and rare cases of thrombi.

“In my opinion we can now say that it is clear that there is an association (of thrombi) with the vaccine. However, we still do not know what causes this reaction,” Cavaleri had assured in an interview published by the newspaper “Il Messaggero”.

“It is now increasingly difficult to say that there is no cause and effect relationship between vaccination with AstraZeneca and very rare cases of unusual blood clots associated with low platelet counts,” he added.

Suspicions have been raised about possible serious side effects with the Astrazeneca vaccine for several weeks. Photo: AP

Suspicions about possible serious but rare side effects have been raised for several weeks among people vaccinated with AstraZeneca. It would be about cases of atypical thrombosis, some of which resulted in deaths.

According to figures released by the EMA, 62 cases of cerebral venous thrombosis were detected in the world until last week, including 44 in the 30 countries of the European Economic Area (EU, Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein), over 9.2 million doses managed.

Meanwhile, 14 deaths were registered, although they could not be safely attributed to these atypical thromboses, according to the director of the EMA, Emer Cooke.

In Germany, 31 suspected cases of cerebral venous thrombosis were counted (19 of which were accompanied by a decrease in blood platelets), with nine deaths, according to the Paul-Ehrlich Institute. That represents one case for every 100,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine administered (2.8 million).

Cases were also registered in France (12 cases, including four deaths, for 1.9 million injections, according to the ANSM) and in Norway, where there were five cases, with three deaths, for 120,000 injections.

The United Kingdom, which used this component to a large extent in its vaccination campaign, in the balance issued on Saturday mentioned 30 cases, including seven deaths, out of a total of 18.1 million doses applied.

Thus, in mid-March some countries decided to stop using the vaccine below a certain age. Germany decided to restrict its use to those under 60 years of age, and Canada suspended its use in those under 55 years of age. France, for its part, stopped using it in people under 55 years of age and Sweden and Finland, 65 years of age.

While, Norway and Denmark chose to completely suspend the use of the vaccine for now.

With information from EFE