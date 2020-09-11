The elderly constitute a public at risk for the coronavirus. While a rebound in the pandemic pushes the executive to consider new judicious measures, those concerned are quite divided. “I already isolate myself naturally. I go out very little, on market days, there are Tuesday and Friday“, explains a passer-by. Another explains that he sees his grandchildren”every 15 days or 20 days“.

Others feel that they are cautious enough, such as an elderly lady who shops with a mask: “I think I am protecting myself quite well, considering my age and my reduced activities. I don’t bother at all“Some, finally, fear being isolated again.”We were very wise for the first sequence. If we have to, we will be but it’s quite oppressive in the long run“, judge a woman a little annoyed.