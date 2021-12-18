Coronavirus The Dutch are putting almost everything on hold because of the micron transformation

Only the necessary movements may be open. The lockout will begin on Sunday and run until January 14th.

Dutch the government will put the country in a closed state for christmas and early january due to the coronavirus omicron transformation. The lockout will begin immediately on Sunday, December 19th. The country’s prime minister spoke about the matter Mark Rutte at a news conference on Saturday, news agencies Reuters and AFP report.

Only the necessary movements may be open. Other shops and restaurants, cinemas, museums, theaters and public spaces must be shut down on Sunday and closed until 14 January.

The schools will close on Monday, December 20, and will remain closed until January 9, Rutte said.

In addition, only two people from outside the household may be invited to the home, with the exception of, for example, Christmas Day, when a total of four guests may be invited.

“To sum it up in one sentence: The Netherlands will return to a closed state tomorrow,” Rutte said.

“The closed state is inevitable due to the propagation of the fifth wave and the micron transform. We have to intervene as a precaution. ”