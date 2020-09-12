It will now be controlled, as Prime Minister Jean Castex indicated on Friday 11 September. Other countries already control and sanction, such as Israel, which geolocates its citizens, or Spain. In France, the details of the control measures should be known shortly.

Journalist Valérie Heurtel, present on the 8:00 p.m. set, first takes stock of the definition of the contact case. It’s a person “who had contact without a mask within a meter of a patient”. If the patient is a relative with whom we share his home, he must be tested and isolate himself while awaiting the results. “If you do not live under the same roof, you wait 7 days after the last contact with the patient”, adds Valérie Heurtel.