Coronavirus “The dog thinks you don’t have a crown” – The airport woke up slowly to fight the virus, but now Helsinki-Vantaa is being tested, advised and sniffed

In late summer, Helsinki-Vantaa Airport received criticism for its inadequate measures to combat the coronavirus. Now, the airport personally reminds everyone who arrives in the country of the recommendations, but they are all based on volunteering.

Announcements echoes in the relatively deserted corridors of Helsinki-Vantaa Airport at regular intervals.

“Dear passenger, this is an important health bulletin.”

There are two types of announcements. The second provides basic instructions on hand hygiene and safety intervals, and recommends the use of a face mask. The other is advised to find out up-to-date guidance on the pandemic. The announcements come in Finnish, Swedish and English.

On Tuesday, the announcements will also resonate for passengers arriving from Hamburg, Germany. There is a young but experienced traveler on board the plane.

Nine years old Ilari Adamczak attends school in Germany, but has come to Finland for a two-week autumn holiday. He is already used to traveling alone; this is already about the tenth time on his own plane, Adamczak’s grandparents Old man and Kalevi Lintula tell. From the airport, they move to Lintuloid’s detached house in Vantaa for voluntary quarantine.

9-year-old Ilari Adamczak from a dog test with a negative result for the start of his autumn vacation.­

Employees who clothe their attention vests try to get the attention of every incoming passenger. They say public transport should be avoided when leaving the airport and recall the possibility of a free coronavirus test.

The test is voluntary, so some passengers shake their heads and continue their journey.

However, some move to the test queue immediately after the ports. They are attracted to a new kind of coronavirus test that promises a reliable result in just a few minutes.

In this test, the sample is taken by itself. In a small booth, the test taker sweeps his neck and wrists with gauze and slips the gauze into a jar.

The jar is exported coroner to sniff. Kössi talks about the positive test with his paw on dogs that were on sniffing shifts on Tuesday, while Miina “freezes above the jar”, ​​the instructor Egil Björkman says.

Smell dog tests have been performed for another hundred times a day. Positive test results have been obtained, but exact amounts or timings cannot be disclosed by Björkman for security reasons. A person who receives a positive test result is referred to an official test.

At worst, the queuing time for the smell dog test has been an hour and a half. However, on Tuesday it is quiet, much quieter than usual, Björkman and another employee guiding the smell dog test Oona Pyykkö tell.

Ilari Adamczak is passed the queue for the smell dog test. It’s over in the flash.

“The dog thinks you don’t have a crown,” reports the instructor taking the tests.

Helsinki-Vantaa the airport received much criticism in late summer for its measures to combat the coronavirus. Among other things, passengers were distributed outdated quarantine instructions. In August however, no one supervised either, the way passengers left the airport.

“ There are hand-held vending machines at almost every point of sale and exit.

Now the passenger arriving in Finland immediately encounters instruction signs in the terminal’s arrival hall, as well as employees of the state airport company Finavia or Huslab. If the face mask has spilled under your chin, workers will ask you to lift it to your face immediately. There are hand-held vending machines at almost every point of sale and exit.

Miikka Oksanen, who flew from Denmark via Finland to Amsterdam, chose the more traditional coronavirus test. Huslab’s Merja Ronkainen puts Oksa to the test.­

Helsinki-Vantaa The City of Vantaa, the Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), Hus, Finavia and the Finnish Border Guard are jointly responsible for the airport’s virus control.

Deputy Mayor of Vantaa Timo Aronkytö evaluates in Augustthat the stumbling block in the guidelines stemmed from the challenges of cooperation between the various authorities and the City of Vantaa.

Now the challenges are not as great, but Aronkytö points out that in late summer the disease situation was brighter both in Finland and elsewhere in Europe. At that time, according to Aronkydö, there was a “time between waves”.

In August, both THL and Aronkytö estimated that about half of the new infections came from abroad.

The situation has since changed. Chief Physician of THL Taneli Puumalainen confirms to HS that the proportion of infections from abroad is around 7%. According to Timo Aronkydö, Helsinki-Vantaa’s share of this figure is a few percent.

“But the traffic is also small at the moment, we only have 5,000-6,000 passengers a day,” says Aronkytö.

“That’s less than ten percent of normal.”

“ “The increase in the disease through travel is not a threat to Finns.”

Hus’s medical manager responsible for Helsinki-Vantaa’s health safety Eero Hirvensalo says that samples of about 10,000 passengers have been examined at the airport so far. Less than one percent of them have been positive.

“Airport sampling has been congested from time to time, and the number of sampling points will be increased,” says Hirvensalo.

“Based on current information, the increase in disease through travel is not a threat to Finns.”

Helsinki-Vantaa Airport’s Terminal 2 was quiet on Tuesday afternoon. Timo Aronkytö, Deputy Mayor of Vantaa, says that a fraction of the normal number of passengers arrive at the airport at the moment.­

Aronkytö says that several hundred coronavirus tests are performed daily at Helsinki-Vantaa. According to him, mass testing of entire machines will be done in a few days. On Tuesday, the mass test was performed on a plane arriving from Paris, among other places.

At present, almost every European country is a country at risk, and according to Eero Hirvensalo, targeted mass tests will be increased in the future. Next week, it is planned to target mass tests on almost all machines coming to Finland.

Hirvensalo points out that mass tests of whole machines have not increased the proportion of positive test results.

“Its value remains the same as what would otherwise be obtained through voluntary testing.”

Travel restrictions nevertheless, according to Timo Aronkydö, “anyone” can enter Finland, as long as the passenger has to present a justified reason for his or her arrival. He emphasizes that testing at the border and the fact that the passenger goes into voluntary quarantine are essential for health safety.

“The latter procedure is more important because a person can go for a test and then disco for the night,” Aronkytö says.

However, travel restrictions have only a minor effect on the spread of the disease, according to Aronkydö. They can even give a false sense of security that the disease will not come to Finland.

“Closing borders does not produce the security it is thought to provide. But it means that the airport is closed and our competitors Frankfurt and Copenhagen take the air transit station from Helsinki, ”says Aronkytö.

“ “Now there is a voluntary test, a voluntary quarantine, a voluntary, a voluntary, a voluntary.”

According to him, Finland’s definition of a country at risk is the strictest in Europe. The boundaries are as if closed, but quarantine and testing rely on self-determination. Compulsory quarantines prescribed by a doctor have so far been implemented only rarely in Finland, for example in August In connection with the Skopjen flight to Turku.

There are points at the airport to fill out a personal information form for a coronavirus test. According to Kirsi Valtonen, Vantaa’s infectious disease doctor, the health counseling and sampling point constantly employs 7–9 people, and the number of staff will be increased as demand grows, if necessary.­

According to Timo Aronkydö, the current voluntary system is problematic.

“Now there is a voluntary test, a voluntary quarantine, a voluntary, a voluntary, a voluntary. What if we get passengers who are risky behaviors? We can’t do anything to them. If the disease comes through the airport, it comes from people who swam through the airport to Finland and do not follow the quarantine instructions. ”

First, Aronkytö says he is in favor of forced testing. He even argues that tests should be chargeable in addition to mandatory so that their costs are not in the taxpayers ’account.

Soon, however, he eats his words and states that forced quarantines and testing are not possible. Resources are simply not enough to track and test all people.

“Compulsory testing is not necessary to maintain health safety, but in certain situations its application might be appropriate,” he concludes in the end.

Compulsory tests are already theoretically possible, but under the current Infectious Diseases Act only in special cases. Testing should be well justified and based on individual assessment. This, in turn, would not be the case if all passengers were targeted on certain flights.

Eero Hirvensalo is on different lines with Aronkydö. According to him, it is theoretically possible that there are risk behaviors on planes who refuse the test and recommendations but rely more on people to take responsibility.

“Half coercion does not add any value to this situation,” Hirvensalo says.

“It seems much more fruitful for people to voluntarily apply for tests. Then a person who knows he has been exposed will apply for an easily accessible test point. ”

Tuesday afternoon the announcements also reach the passengers of the plane arriving from Gothenburg, which are slowly draining out of the gates.

Been on a business trip to Gothenburg Kari Korkiavuori gets a negative result from the smell dog test in the blink of an eye. He has prepared for two weeks of voluntary quarantine, at least tentatively.

“I do telecommuting, but in the name of honesty, you have to look at how it goes. I do not dare to promise that I quarantined definitely it two weeks “, Korkiavuori says and adds that the plans to shorten the karanteeniaan two negative test.

According to Korkiavuori, precautionary measures at Gothenburg Airport were lighter than at Helsinki-Vantaa. He is satisfied with the Finnish instructions, all signs are clear and the employees advising are helpful.

“Both airports are pretty dead, they had no traffic. My colleague and I said that airports are now quite safe places. ”

On Tuesday, Kari Korkiakoski (in the foreground) commissioned a coronavirus test with the help of smell dogs at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport. In the background is the corona dog Miina and Egil Björkman, an employee of the Nose Academy. In the background on the right, Helena Lemström queues for a smell dog test.­

Korkiavuori says that in addition to a passport, Swedes were required to have travel documents on the Finnish side, which explained why they were coming to Finland. A passport was enough for Finnish citizens.

“Again, we were not asked for any documents or even passports in Sweden. On the Finnish side, control is clearly tighter, ”says Korkeavuori.

“At the Swedish end, there wasn’t even any testing site at the airport.”