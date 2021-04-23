Coronavirus The dismissed pilot Akseli Meskanen has not been flying for a year, and there is no information about the time of the return training:

The majority of Finnair’s pilots are still laid off, and few people are yet invited to return training. However, a call from layoff to return training does not automatically mean return to work.

Carrier Finnair is currently preparing for the post-coronavirus crisis. Since the beginning of the year, the company has invited its laid-off pilots to return training.

Initially, the aim was for large-scale return training to begin in February-March to keep pilots back on track next summer.

However, the protracted pandemic has slowed training.

“Due to virus mutations, travel restrictions were not reduced but increased after the turn of the year, so we have had to change our plans,” says Finnair’s Training Manager. Juho Sinkkonen.

According to Sinkkonen, the number of return training is currently small.

“We aim to do a month-by-month assessment of when volumes can be increased. Now we have had the outlook for June, but there is not yet much growth in demand. ”

There is a lot to stick to the plans to lift restrictions in Finland and other countries, says the chairman of the Finnish Pilots’ Association Akseli Meskanen.

“All aviation operators have their eyes on legislators: how well they can predict when and how they can travel again. Airlines take over aircraft and invite staff to return training based on the traffic forecast, ”says Meskanen.

Return training the duration and content will be determined individually for each pilot according to how long he has been absent. Usually the training takes from a few days to a couple of weeks.

The first phase is theoretical training and technical review of the flight phases. In this case, preparations are made, for example, for possible exceptional situations that arise during the flight, such as an engine failure.

After that, there are simulator exercises ahead that mimic real flying. After the drills, there will be a simulator check flight prescribed by the Authority to meet the requirements for safe flight.

For the authority, simulator flights are sufficient, but like Finnair, many airlines still require their pilots to have the right flights with the instructor captain.

Finnair has five Airbus flight simulators, but according to training manager Juho Sinkkonen, the number does not become a bottleneck in return training.

“In practice, the simulators are in use 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” says Sinkkonen.

“Of course, if you want to use all the machines tomorrow with the click of your fingers, then of course you won’t be able to.”

The airline’s Finnair passenger plane at the quiet Helsinki-Vantaa airport in Vantaa last October.­

Communications Manager Days Tallqvist assures that Finnair has a sufficient number of pilots and travel staff for “almost any future scenario”.

Tallqvist emphasizes that the return training of both pilots and other travel staff does not automatically mean returning to work.

“It may be that layoffs will continue, but return training will bring airworthiness into effect. The invitation to work will come when flights can be increased, ”says Tallqvist.

Finnair Akseli Meskanen, who is on the payroll, has been flying for more than a year, and he does not yet know when the invitation will go to refresher training. The pilots who have been laid off for the longest time will be invited first to the training. Pilots’ advocacy work has slowed down the accumulation of Meskanen’s layoff days.

“Mentally, I prepared for the fact that my turn will go for the autumn season,” says Meskanen.

The working situation of pilots has been slightly improved by the recovery of cargo flights, but in April, 700 of Finnair’s approximately 900 pilots have been laid off.

The bright outlook for freight traffic has also not affected the layoffs of travel staff. Of the approximately 2,200 Finnair flight attendants and stewards, 1,900 are currently on layoffs.

According to Meskanen, pilots widely believe that the aviation industry is still rising. However, the recovery is expected to take a long time. For example, the International Aviation Organization (IATA) has estimated that air traffic will return to pre – pandemic levels by 2024 at the earliest.

“Uncertainty is rampant, but it is also at the level of society as a whole: everyone is waiting for restrictions to be lifted. The paint moves all the time, so maybe you are already used to it at some level, ”says Meskanen.

Finnair Training Manager Sinkkonen states that the company’s immediate superiors have been in contact with pilots even during layoffs. According to Sinkkonen, this is how Finnair has tried to be aware of the mental well-being of its employees.

Sinkkonen and Communications Manager Tallqvist say that taking care of mental endurance will intensify when the pilot arrives for return training. According to Tallqvist, pilots are offered plenty of low-threshold assistance.

Sinkkonen also emphasizes the role of return training trainers in the mental well-being of pilots.

“The trainers are operational pilots themselves outside of the training, so they know the individuals pretty well. That way, they will be able to sense if the pilot is thinking about something. ”