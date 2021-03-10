Coronavirus The disease situation in Estonia gives an indication of how things could happen in Finland as well, says Asko Järvinen of Husin – additional restrictions are needed if the infection curve does not turn down

The impact of the current restrictions will start to show in a good couple of weeks, experts say.

HS said on Tuesdaythat the government is planning possible restrictions on outdoor travel.

In what situation is it necessary to step up measures already in force? This was commented to HS by the Infection Chief of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) Asko Järvinen and Professor of Zoonotic Virology, University of Helsinki Olli Vapalahti.

“In a situation where the infection curve continues to rise and does not turn down. Or when the number of infections is elevated for a longer period of time, in which case there is a risk of a rapid increase in infections, ”Järvinen replies.

He admits that it’s hard to keep a head cold and make decisions about new restrictions when no one can see in advance how they will affect.

“If you want to see something positive, it looks like the rate of infection has fallen slightly from last week and the week before.”

Chief Physician Asko Järvinen.­

On Monday According to Professor Vapalahti, the effects of stricter restrictions, such as the closure of restaurants and gyms, could be seen in about two weeks’ time. Actions and tools hit the epidemic to a certain extent.

“When we go over that border, then the trace of infection no longer keeps up,” Vapalahti says.

“If contacts between groups of people get to increase, infections spread quickly. It is very important how large groups of people come together. ”

Vapalahti describes the effect of virus transformation on the rate of spread of infections:

“If previously two people infected the other two, now there will be three further infections. When a new infection occurs every five days, the infections will gradually multiply without further action. ”

Järvisen According to him, the situation in Estonia gives an indication of how things could be done in Finland.

“It seems that above all, British conversion has increased there.”

Professor Olli Vapalahti.­

The Estonian infection curve hit vertical growth in February, as seen in Britain, Ireland and Portugal. How did the country’s corona situation become the second worst in Europe after the Czech Republic?

“The infection situation in Estonia now shows that the restrictions have been decided slowly. There, too, the mentality and following the instructions may be different than here, ”says Järvinen.

Neighboring country Monitoring the infection situation has been difficult in Finland. Järvinen estimates that the infections in Estonia have had a significant effect on the situation in the Helsinki metropolitan area. They have been reflected in infections in construction sites and other workplaces in the Helsinki metropolitan area.

“The infection chains in our construction sites have often been based on virus modification,” says Järvinen.

Now, two-thirds of the infections in the metropolitan area are caused by the British variant. According to Vapalahti, restrictive measures of British conversion at the borders will no longer help to combat it.

“Of course, the general pressure of infection and other viral variants should continue to be combated.”