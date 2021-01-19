Coronavirus The director of the Vaccine Research Center proposes halving the booster dose – the THL chief says the idea is smart and can be considered

The adequacy of the coronavirus vaccine could be increased by a third by halving the booster dose, suggests Professor Mika Rämet.

Vaccine Research Center director, professor Mika Rämet according to Pfizer and Biontech, the booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine should be halved. This would alleviate the problem of vaccine availability, as the number of vaccines would increase by a third.

“The defense response is effectively increased even with lower doses of vaccine, and now it would be key to protect all residents of nursing homes so that mortality from coronary heart disease can be kept to a minimum,” says Rämet.

“I think halving the booster dose would be the best solution given the availability of vaccines and the epidemic situation.”

He also wrote about it on Sunday in his published blog post.

Rämetin according to the vaccine, different doses of the vaccine have already been tested during the research phase. Because the Pfizer and Biontech coronavirus vaccine is the first RNA vaccine to be shown to be effective, its efficacy study has concluded to use the highest possible dose size, Rämet says.

However, according to Rämet, there is already clear evidence that even a lower dose of the booster increases the effectiveness of the vaccine.

The matter could also be studied more easily, for example in Finland, he says.

According to Rämet, the experimental study can be carried out with a few dozen people divided into two. One would receive a half booster dose and the other a full dose, after which subjects’ antibody levels and cell-mediated immune response would be measured and compared.

“Such research is easily feasible now that healthcare personnel are taking booster vaccinations,” Rämet writes in his text.

Rämet’s assumption is that half the booster dose would be practically as effective as the full booster dose. This would not create an unequal position between those who have already received a full booster dose and those who will receive a half booster dose in the future.

Health and Chief Physician of the Department of Welfare (THL) Hanna Nohynek considers Rämet’s proposal to be a sensible alternative to the vaccine shortage.

“It’s a pretty smart idea, and it can be considered, but research is needed before it can be widely recommended.”

According to Nohynek, studies investigating different vaccine combinations and dose halving are currently underway. Halving the booster dose should be systematically examined to provide evidence that the halved dose provides virtually as good a protective effect as the full dose, Nohynek says.

Obtaining additional vaccines by halving the dose could be one solution to the problem of the availability of coronavirus vaccines. Nohynek reminds that the problem of vaccine availability does not only affect Finland, but there is a global shortage of vaccines.

In Finland Pfizer and Biontech are currently receiving a coronavirus vaccine. Its booster dose is given three weeks after the first dose. In some countries, it has been decided to extend the dosing interval so that the first dose can be given more quickly to a larger population.

Also It has been considered in Finlandthat the dosing interval be extended as manufacturers have had challenges in supplying vaccines. However, bogs do not see prolonging the dosing interval as a viable option, as the booster dose is known to increase tenfold and in the elderly up to twentyfold the amount of antibodies against coronavirus.