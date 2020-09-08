Every day, teams are looking for contact cases. A role that is not easy, since he must find, contact and sometimes convince people without symptoms to put themselves in fortnight. The tracers looking for contact cases are health insurance agents. Confidentiality requires, they do not give any name of contact cases. Iban Carpentier, a contact case, explains: “I was in contact for three hours, two feet apart, without a mask.”

Grids of questions are established in order to determine who is a contact case: exchange without mask, exchange without distance … There are also sometimes real surveys, because it is the patients who test positive who must give the names of the people they may have contaminated. “Sometimes we only have one first name, no date of birth, and a cell phone number. We don’t know who we’re arriving at.”, explains Agnès Roze, advisor at the CPAM Corrèze.