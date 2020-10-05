Coronavirus The Defense Forces will not change their instructions despite the worsening of the coronavirus situation – Repeat exercises continue as planned

Army is not changing its guidelines, although the number of coronavirus infections has started to increase at the end of September in the Defense Forces.

In the previous two weeks, infections were detected in at least seven conscripts and eight staff members.

The increase is significant in that the Defense Forces survived virtually the entire summer without any coronavirus infection.

Autumn the first infection with a conscript was detected two weeks ago in the Coast Brigade, whose garrison is in Upinniemi.

Other infections have since been found in the Guard Jaeger Regiment, the Pori Brigade, the Kainuu Brigade and the Maasotakoulu.

According to data released by the Defense Forces, 26 conscripts and 33 personnel were infected during the epidemic. The figures already include people who have improved.

Defense Forces resumed the rehearsals, which had been suspended due to the coronavirus situation, in August. For example, an extensive Air Force main war exercise Ruska is currently underway, with the participation of reservists.

Just over two weeks ago, the Defense Forces announcedthat next spring is scheduled for a major international Arctic Lock war exercise canceled due to inconveniences caused by the virus, and instead a major domestic main war drill is held.

Are rehearsals contributed to the spread of the virus in the Defense Forces, Director of Communications, Colonel Torsti Astrén?

“I don’t see a causal connection to it.”

Astrén says the Defense Forces have no plans to stop rehearsals due to increased viral infections.

About 19,000 refresher training days were planned for this year. About 15,000 of them materialized.

“There are no direct consequences of this other than that we are even more vigilant again. We have reminded staff and conscripts of the situation in society. ”

Defense Forces due to the coronavirus situation, has divided the conscripts in the garrisons into three divisions, each in turn two weeks off and then four weeks in training. However, the distribution has taken into account local conditions so that there may be differences in rhythm.

Conscripts belonging to different groups are not in contact with each other in the garrisons. Among other things, they follow different routes and eat in different places.

According to the Defense Forces, the greatest risk of infection is caused by human contacts outside the Defense Forces. Infections between conscripts have been rare.

Astrén says conscripts cannot be banned from celebrating in their spare time.

“We probably can’t give a ban, but we have a recommendation.”