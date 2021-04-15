Criticisms of a sector of society to the Government in the face of a new series of restrictions to contain the coronavirus has a precedent not only in Argentina, but in different parts of the world.

In Germany it happened a similar situation at the end of March after the announcement of measures by Angela Merkel. At that time, the German Chancellor heard the criticism and started behind with the ads. What’s more, he even apologized for the health crisis and the “additional uncertainty” that the Germans were going through.

“An error should be called an error and, above all, it must be corrected and, if possible, in time. I know that this proposal has caused additional uncertainty, I deeply regret it and for this reason I apologize to all citizens“, the chancellor stressed in her speech on March 24, after an emergency meeting with the leaders of the German regional states.

A few hours before, Merkel had surprisingly summoned the 16 state-regions and decided to put The bolt for the Easter long weekend to all businesses, as well as allowing religious services only by videoconference.

The third wave of the coronavirus became a “way of the cross” for Angela Merkel. Photo: Reuters

At the same time, it had decided to extend the restrictions in force until April 18, such as the limitation of private gatherings, and to prohibit vacation rentals for Easter throughout the country.

Such a battery of measures aroused criticism from all sectors. Even They came from the ranks of the government itself. Bavarian Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said he was “astonished that, among all parties, it is those whose name has a C (for Christian) that suggest that churches refrain from holding services, especially at Easter. “.

The criticisms were reflected in an alarming poll for the conservatives of the CDU-CSU, who a few weeks ago were still predicting victory in the elections.

Thus, the third wave of the coronavirus became a “Way of the Cross” for the chancellor, whose party is in free fall in the polls, to the point of shuffling the cards again six months before the elections and asking for “forgiveness.”

“The idea of ​​tightening the measures for five days was thought with the best intentions, but it cannot be done in a short period of time,” Merkel said at the time.

DD