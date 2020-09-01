Since the appearance of the coronavirus nine months ago, the scientific community has learned a lot. However, many gray areas remain. For example, the duration of immunity is unknown. It could be related to the degree of severity of the disease.

“What we observe is that people who have had severe forms keep their antibodies at higher titers for longer, whereas people who have had minor forms can, over a period of two, three at six months, lose these antibodies“, explains Professor Arnaud Fontanet, director of the epidemiology unit at the Institut Pasteur. To date, there are only four cases in the world of healed people who have been reinfected.

