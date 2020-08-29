The measure was rather well understood by the inhabitants of the French capital. For the stunned and other latecomers, security agents roam the city. If they are content for the moment to call to order, they plan to harden the tone tonight by verbalizing.

As in Nice, Toulouse, Marseille and Toulon, it will now be compulsory to go out masked in all the streets of Strasbourg, except for cyclists, joggers and children under 11 years old. Twelve other municipalities in Bas-Rhin with more than 10,000 inhabitants are also affected by this measure. More than 7,000 new cases have been registered in the past 24 hours.