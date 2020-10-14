Prohibition on going out between midnight and 5 a.m., in Guyana, the curfew has been a reality for almost seven months to limit the circulation of Covid-19. To avoid a new confinement, the government plans to use it in areas of the metropolis classified as a maximum alert zone such as Paris.

The measure could be effective, in particular to prevent the spread of the epidemic during private parties. The Scientific Council had already suggested this solution in a note dated September 29. For Dr Martin Blachier, this restriction is too radical at this stage: “We are more on a peak. In this situation, I think it is better to protect the vulnerable population so that they do not arrive at the hospital “. Belgium has taken the plunge, since two provinces are experiencing a curfew from midnight Wednesday.