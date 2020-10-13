To curb the coronavirus epidemic in France, Emmanuel Macron is considering all the possibilities, including the establishment of a curfew in the cities where the virus circulates the most. This system has already been in place in Guyana since March 25. Between midnight and 5 a.m., it is forbidden to drive in the street. This measure would have had a positive impact according to health professionals.



Several European countries opt for this solution. In Belgium, from Wednesday October 14, two provinces will implement a curfew. It will take place between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. Some residents do not believe in this method but follow the rules. Brussels, the capital, is not affected by the measure. On the German side, Berlin does not introduce a curfew but announces new restrictions, such as the closure of bars and restaurants at 11 p.m. since last weekend.

